BERLIN Nov 9 Germany's foreign minister said on Wednesday that U.S. Republican Donald Trump's victory in the presidential election was not what most Germans had wanted and added that Washington's foreign policy would no longer be as foreseeable as it has been.

"The result is not to be underestimated. The result is different from what most people in Germany desired. But of course we have to accept it," Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier said.

"In the course of the election campaign Donald Trump has found critical words about Europe and Germany. We must adjust to the fact that American foreign policy will get less predictable in the near future," he added. (Reporting by Michelle Martin and Madeline Chambers)