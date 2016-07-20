By Richard Valdmanis and Valerie Volcovici
| CLEVELAND/WASHINGTON, July 20
CLEVELAND/WASHINGTON, July 20 Republican
presidential candidate Donald Trump has called climate change a
hoax and has vowed not to let regulation stand in the way of
expanded U.S. oil drilling if elected. But a group of his
supporters at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland
this week are lobbying him to soften that stance.
Youth, religious and investor activists aligned with the
Republican Party are working the sidelines of the July 18-22
conclave, arguing that a greener platform could help the New
York businessman-turned-politician win voters in November.
"In an age where the Republicans are particularly interested
in winning the presidency, they are not supporting an agenda
that reflects that most Americans recognize climate change is a
problem," said Rachel Lamb, national organizer for the Young
Evangelicals for Climate Action group.
Lamb and representatives from other organizations like the
Greater Cleveland Young Republicans, environmental advocacy
group RepublicEn, and clean energy foundation ClearPath taken
part in panel discussions and held private meetings with
operatives on the sidelines of the convention.
Trump was formally nominated on Tuesday to compete in the
Nov. 8 presidential election against presumptive Democratic
nominee Hillary Clinton, who has made combating climate change a
key theme in her campaign.
The Republican Party has adopted a platform that calls coal
a "clean" source of electricity and would open more federal land
to drilling and mining, while Trump has said he would reverse
some of President Barack Obama's key climate change initiatives.
Some 64 percent of U.S. adults say they are worried a "great
deal" or a "fair amount" about global warming, the highest
reading since 2008, according to the results of a Gallup poll
released in March.
Cade Marsh, a representative of the College Republican
National Committee, said he was hoping to convince Republicans
in Cleveland this week that environmentalism and conservatism
are not mutually exclusive.
"'Climate change' is a word that is seen as far left," Marsh
said. "But if you repackage clean energy in terms of national
security and liberty, you'll find people much more receptive,"
he said, referring to the role of renewable energy sources like
wind power and solar power in reducing dependence on foreign
oil.
He said his message has been warmly received by convention
attendees, but that he held out little hope of a turnaround in
Trump's policies. "This is about tomorrow's Republican party,"
Marsh said.
Jay Faison, a North Carolina Republican donor who founded
the ClearPath foundation, said he was telling Republican
operatives in Cleveland this week that he would prefer to fund
candidates who can put clean energy on the party's agenda.
"I wonder about the opportunities with the persuadable
voters in the middle in terms of the general election," he said.
(Editing by Jonathan Oatis)