March 4 A raucous Republican Party debate on
Thursday appears to have drawn the biggest U.S. television
audience of 2016, according to early ratings data, but
viewership was well below the record U.S. presidential debate
audience set last August.
Fox News Channel said on Friday that the debate
among Republican front-runner Donald Trump, Marco Rubio, Ted
Cruz and John Kasich drew an 11.5 rating in the top 56 cities in
the United States.
That is higher than the last Republican Party debate on Feb.
25 that was aired on cable channel CNN and Telemundo and which
translated into a TV audience of 14.5 million. Republican
debates have drawn much higher TV audiences in this U.S.
presidential cycle than those involving Democrats.
Figures for the size of the TV audience on Thursday will be
released by Nielsen later on Friday.
The debate was the four remaining candidates' first
face-to-face encounter since Super Tuesday nominating contests
this week gave extra momentum to Trump but did not knock out his
rivals.
Fox News Channel holds the record for the largest audience
for a non-sports cable TV program when some 24 million Americans
tuned in August 2015 for the first of the U.S. presidential
debates.
At Thursday's debate, Trump's rivals assailed him for
shifting positions on the issues, but said in the end they would
reluctantly support him if he were their party's nominee.
