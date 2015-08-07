Aug 7 Real estate mogul Donald Trump delivered some of the most talked-about moments during the prime-time Republican presidential debate on Thursday, garnering the most mentions on Twitter, with retired neurosurgeon Ben Carson a distant second.

Trump was also the most-discussed candidate on Facebook during the debate, with Carson again behind him, and Trump was the most searched name on Google as well, according to data released by the companies.

Trump, Carson, former Florida Governor Jeb Bush, U.S. Senator Marco Rubio and six other Republicans squared off in Cleveland in the first major debate for the crowd seeking the party's nomination in the November 2016 election.

Twitter released numbers showing that Trump, who led in the polls going into the debate, garnered about 30 percent of the mentions, with Carson behind him around 12 percent.

Bush, ranked second in a recent Reuters/Ipsos poll, ranked seventh in Twitter mentions.

Both Twitter and Facebook said the most talked-about moment on their platforms came between New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and U.S. Senator Rand Paul.

Paul has supported curbs on the intelligence community's ability to collect information on Americans, which Christie said could put U.S. citizens at risk.

The back-and-forth devolved into a shouting match, with Paul declaring that Christie was so close to President Barack Obama he gave him a "big hug." Christie was photographed with the president after a massive storm hit his state in 2012.

Trump generated other top moments when he asserted that Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton came to his wedding because he had donated so much money to her campaigns and the Clinton Foundation, and for his response to a question about derogatory things he has said about women in the past, Twitter said.

Carson did not appear in the top moments on Twitter, but the retired physician did get laughs when he said he was the only candidate on the debate stage who had separated Siamese twins or operated on babies still in their mothers' wombs.

Democrats did not debate on Thursday night, but Hillary Clinton still snagged a piece of the social media attention.

Reality television and social media star Kim Kardashian posted a photo on Facebook with her husband, Kanye West, and Clinton, the former secretary of state.

"I got my selfie!!! I really loved hearing her speak & hearing her goals for our country!" Kardashian wrote. (Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Howard Goller)