WASHINGTON, July 25 The top Democrat on the U.S. House of Representatives Intelligence Committee said on Monday the panel had been briefed on the reported hack into the Democratic National Committee email system and would seek information as to the origin of any attack and possible connection to Russia or other countries.

"If the hack is linked to Russian actors, it would not be the first time cyber intrusions linked to the Kremlin and its supporters have sought to influence the political process in other countries," U.S. Representative Adam Schiff said in a statement.

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle)