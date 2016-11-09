(Adds Putin quotes, background)
By Denis Pinchuk
MOSCOW Nov 9 Russia is ready to do its part to
fully restore ties with Washington following the election of
businessman Donald Trump as the next U.S. President, Russian
President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.
Trump stunned the world by defeating heavily favoured rival
Hillary Clinton in Tuesday's presidential election, ending eight
years of Democratic rule and sending the United States on a new,
uncertain path.
Among those uncertainties will be the Trump administration's
future relations with Russia. Ties between Washington and Moscow
have become increasingly strained over the conflicts in Ukraine
and Syria, and allegations of Russian cyber attacks featured in
the U.S. election campaign.
"We heard the campaign statements of the future U.S.
presidential candidate about the restoration of relations
between Russia and the United States," Putin said on Wednesday
at a ceremony to receive credentials from new foreign
ambassadors.
"It is not an easy path, but we are ready to do our part and
do everything to return Russian and American relations to a
stable path of development," he added.
"This would be good for both the Russian and American people
and have a positive impact on the climate of world affairs."
Trump is widely viewed as friendly to the Kremlin and Putin
has said previously his future counterpart is a talented and
colourful character.
The Kremlin said earlier on Wednesday Russia hoped
coordination with the United States over the war in Syria, where
the two countries back opposing sides, would improve under the
new U.S. president.
