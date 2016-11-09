MOSCOW Nov 9 Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday Russia was ready to fully restore relations with the United States following the election of businessman Donald Trump as the new U.S. president.

Receiving credentials from new foreign ambassadors to Russia, Putin said he had heard Trump's campaign statements about improving ties with Moscow. He said Russia was ready do its part to achieve this but recognised it would not be easy.

Improved relations would benefit both Russia and the United States, he added. (Reporting by Polina Devitt and Christian Lowe; Writing by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Alexander Winning)