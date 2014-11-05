By Tim Reid
LOS ANGELES Nov 5 Voters in bankrupt San
Bernardino, California, overwhelmingly rejected an attempt on
Tuesday to scrap a rule that sets police and firefighter wages
based on salaries in wealthier cities.
The ballot measure to force police and firefighters to
negotiate their base wage through collective bargaining, which
is the process in nearly every other California city, was
defeated 55 percent to 45 percent.
The measure was fiercely opposed by police and fire unions,
who heavily outspent the campaign to scrap the budget rule. The
main proponent to end what detractors called "autopilot" raises
for the city's safety workers was San Bernardino's mayor, Carey
Davis.
The result means the city, 65 miles east of Los Angeles and
which has been in bankruptcy since July 2012, must still set
base pay for police and firefighters based on the average salary
of such workers in 10 other similarly sized but wealthier
California cities.
San Bernardino is expected to produce a bankruptcy exit plan
next year. Davis, the mayor, told the San Bernardino Sun that
the defeat meant cuts will have to be found elsewhere in the
city's budget as it negotiates with creditors.
The city is one of a handful of municipal bankruptcies being
closely watched by the $3.7 trillion U.S. municipal bond market.
Bondholders, public employees and other state and local
governments are keen on understanding how financially distressed
cities handle their debts to Wall Street, compared with other
creditors like large pension funds, during Chapter 9 protection.
Of San Bernardino's 210,000 residents, a third live below
the poverty line, according to U.S. Census data, making it the
poorest city of its size in California. The 10 cities safety
wages are based upon all have higher median household incomes
than San Bernardino.
When San Bernardino entered Chapter 9 protection it was
essentially broke, with a $45 million budget deficit and barely
able to make payroll.
Under the provision in the city's charter that sets base
safety pay on salaries in other cities, police in San Bernardino
received a $1 million pay increase last year and are set for
another $1.3 million raise this year.
Of California's 482 cities, none sets pay for public safety
workers in the way mandated by San Bernardino's charter.
But police and firefighter unions argued that a pay cut
would force safety workers to seek jobs elsewhere. They also
argued that they had accepted significant pay and job cuts in
recent years as the city's financial crisis intensified.
