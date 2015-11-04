By Amanda Becker
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Nov 4 Democratic presidential
contender Bernie Sanders on Wednesday will unveil a
climate-change bill that would crack down on fossil fuel
extraction, a move sure to please activists who want party
front-runner Hillary Clinton to make the same commitment.
Sanders, a U.S. senator from Vermont, wants to halt new
leases for fossil fuel extraction on public lands and for
offshore drilling in the Pacific and Gulf of Mexico. He would
prohibit drilling in the Arctic and Atlantic Ocean.
Sanders and his co-sponsor, U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley of
Oregon, will push for the legislation at a rally at the U.S.
Capitol on Wednesday, alongside environmental leaders such as
Bill McKibben, co-founder of the grassroots climate group
350.org.
The bill will face fierce opposition in the
Republican-controlled U.S. Congress and is unlikely to become
law. But it should help Sanders appeal to environmental
activists and could pressure Clinton, who has said that abruptly
halting extraction on federal lands would disrupt the U.S.
economy.
Sanders, who calls himself a democratic socialist, has been
Clinton's main rival to be the party's nominee for president in
the November 2016 elections.
His liberal stances on the environment, trade and more have
pressured Clinton to move to the left on those issues. Still,
polls have shown the former U.S. secretary of state appeared to
gain ground against Sanders after a strong showing in October.
Climate activists want Clinton to commit to be tougher on
environmental issues if she is elected president.
Clinton told an activist at a New Hampshire town hall in
July that it would be irresponsible to abruptly halt oil,
natural gas and coal extraction on federal lands. She instead
called for phasing it out and increasing fees on companies
operating on public lands.
"We still have to run our economy, we still have to turn on
the lights," Clinton said.
Clinton in August opposed Arctic oil exploration, putting
her at odds with the Obama administration, which had just given
Royal Dutch Shell PLC final approval to resume drilling
off the coast of northern Alaska.
For more on the 2016 U.S. presidential race and to learn
about the undecided voters who determine elections, visit the
Reuters website. (reut.rs/1kmN5Gw)
(Reporting by Amanda Becker; Editing by Emily Stephenson and
David Gregorio)