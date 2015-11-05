* Roll-out of plans to coincide with U.N. climate change
meet
* Plans measure to protect workers in the fossil fuel
industry
* Stance on environment, trade has pushed Clinton towards
left
By Amanda Becker
WASHINGTON, Nov 4 U.S. Democratic presidential
contender Bernie Sanders will roll out a series of environmental
proposals to coincide with this month's United Nations
climate-change conference in Paris that could also put pressure
on party front-runner Hillary Clinton.
Sanders, a U.S. senator from Vermont, on Wednesday at a U.S.
Capitol rally, backed a proposal to halt new leases for fossil
fuel extraction on public lands alongside the bill's sponsor,
fellow Democratic U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley of Oregon.
Sanders said he would soon unveil legislation that would
protect fossil fuel industry workers as the country transitions
to renewable fuel sources. Aides told Reuters that would be the
senator's next step in presenting a comprehensive climate plan.
"We are not going to let them fall by the wayside," Sanders
said of workers at the Wednesday event.
Leaders from nearly 190 countries are set to meet in Paris
at the end of November to reach an agreement on curbing
human-caused climate change.
Sanders, who calls himself a democratic socialist, is
Clinton's main rival for the party's presidential nomination for
the November 2016 election. His stances on the environment,
trade and more have pressured Clinton to move to the left.
Still, polls have shown that Clinton, the former U.S.
secretary of state, has gained ground over Sanders recently.
But Clinton's pragmatic approach to climate change has
frustrated some environmental activists who seek to pressure her
into taking tougher stances.
Merkley acknowledged his Sanders-backed bill to halt leases
to extract fossil fuels on public lands, and in the Pacific and
Gulf of Mexico, will face fierce opposition in the
Republican-controlled U.S. Congress, where it is unlikely to
become law.
But it should help Sanders appeal to environmental activists
and could pressure Clinton, who said in July that it would be
irresponsible to abruptly halt oil, natural gas and coal
extraction on federal lands. Clinton instead called for a
gradual phase out on public-land extraction and increased fees.
"We still have to run our economy, we still have to turn on
the lights," Clinton said.
Sanders is likely to introduce bills related to carbon
pricing and a tax incentives package for renewable fuels, aides
said. His campaign is likewise poised to present its full
climate-change platform ahead of the Paris talks, which the
senator may attend, his campaign confirmed.
"This is a major, major, major, planetary crisis," Sanders
said Wednesday, referring to climate change.
