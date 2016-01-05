By Amanda Becker
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Jan 5 U.S. Democratic presidential
candidate Bernie Sanders, who has made reining in Wall Street a
top campaign theme, will warn on Tuesday that financial-sector
greed is "destroying the fabric of our nation" and detail his
plan to break up big banks, his campaign said.
Sanders will deliver what his campaign is calling a "major
policy address" on Wall Street reform in New York.
The U.S. senator from Vermont is challenging front-runner
Hillary Clinton, a former U.S. senator from New York, and former
Maryland Governor Martin O'Malley for the Democratic nomination
to run for president in November 2016.
Sanders will also respond to criticism from Clinton's
campaign that his approach would not adequately regulate
non-bank financial institutions, and explain why he favors
reinstating the Glass-Steagall Act, a Depression-era law that
prohibited commercial banks from engaging in investment banking
activities.
"If a bank is too big to fail, it is too big to exist; when
it comes to Wall Street reform, that must be our bottom line,"
Sanders will say, according to prepared remarks provided at
Reuters' request.
Sanders and Clinton have tussled over the best way to curb
the risky behavior on Wall Street that caused the 2008 financial
crisis and triggered the worst U.S. economic slump since the
Great Depression.
Sanders, who is popular with the Democratic Party's populist
wing, will pledge to create a "too-big-to-fail list of
commercial banks, shadow banks, and insurance companies" within
the first 100 days of his presidential administration and to
break up those institutions in the first year, according to his
prepared remarks.
Clinton has endorsed an approach that would break up large
banks that take excessive risks. She also believes that
reinstating Glass-Steagall, an idea popular with progressive
Democrats, would not address the types of institutions that have
risen since the law was written in the 1930s. Glass-Steagall's
main provisions were repealed in 1999 during the presidency of
her husband, Bill Clinton.
One of Clinton's top Wall Street advisers, former U.S.
financial regulator Gary Gensler, on Monday criticized Sanders
as not focusing on regulating the type of non-bank institutions
such as hedge funds and insurance companies that make up the
so-called "shadow-banking industry."
But Sanders will say on Tuesday that legislation to
reinstate Glass-Steagall, which he has championed along with
Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, a favorite
of progressives, "aims at the heart of the shadow banking
system," according to prepared excerpts.
Sanders will also point out that JPMorgan Chase & Co
, Bank of America Corp and Wells Fargo & Co
are nearly 80 percent bigger than when they accepted
money from the U.S. government during the 2008 bailout.
(Reporting By Amanda Becker; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)