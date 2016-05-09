NEW YORK May 9 U.S. Democratic presidential
candidate Bernie Sanders' tax and benefit plans would raise
income for most Americans but his proposal for single-payer
healthcare would help generate record federal deficits, two
Washington think tanks said on Monday.
An analysis by the Tax Policy Center said that although most
people would pay higher taxes under Sanders' plan, the average
household income would increase by nearly $4,300 in 2017 after
his proposed benefits were factored in.
Those benefits include an expansion of the Social Security
government pension plan, paid family leave and free tuition at
public colleges, ideas that have generated support for Sanders,
a U.S. senator from Vermont, as he seeks to become the
Democratic nominee for the Nov. 8 presidential election.
Only the wealthiest 5 percent of households would end up
paying more in new taxes than they got back in benefits,
according to the center, a joint effort run by two
Washington-based think tanks, the Urban Institute and the
Brookings Institution.
But Sanders' plans would also increase federal deficits to
"unprecedented levels," the center said, relying largely on a
new estimate of the cost of his healthcare proposals published
on Monday in a separate analysis by the Urban Institute.
Sanders has proposed a single-payer healthcare system, a
more significant overhaul than the tweaks that Democratic
front-runner Hillary Clinton wants to make to the Affordable
Care Act, a signature policy achievement of Democratic President
Barack Obama.
The Urban Institute estimated Sanders' healthcare plan would
require an increase in federal spending of $32 trillion over the
next decade but that new revenue sources proposed by Sanders
only covered just under half of that amount.
The overall result would be an increase in annual federal
budget deficits by $18 trillion over the next decade, the Tax
Policy Center said.
Warren Gunnels, Sanders' policy director, called the new
cost estimate "wildly" overestimated in a statement on Monday.
He said the analyses were wrong to assume that state and local
governments would stop their own spending on healthcare, thereby
shifting $4.1 trillion in costs to the federal government.
Gunnels said the reports also underestimated what the
Sanders campaign forecast would be trillions of dollars in
savings in administration, paperwork and drug prices seen in
other Western countries with single-payer systems.
The Sanders campaign has estimated that his proposed
healthcare system would save more than $6 trillion over the next
10 years, compared with the current system.
(Reporting by Luciana Lopez and Jonathan Allen; Editing by
Peter Cooney)