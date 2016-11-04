WASHINGTON Nov 4 Federal and state authorities
are beefing up cyber defenses against potential electronic
attacks on voting systems ahead of U.S. elections on Nov. 8, but
taking few new steps to guard against possible civil unrest or
violence.
The threat of computer hacking and the potential for violent
clashes is darkening an already rancorous presidential race
between Democrat Hillary Clinton and Republican Donald Trump,
amid fears that Russia or other actors could spread political
misinformation online or perhaps tamper with voting.
To counter the cyber threat, all but two U.S. states have
accepted help from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security
(DHS) to probe and scan voter registration and election systems
for vulnerabilities, a department official told Reuters.
Ohio has asked a cyber protection unit of the National
Guard, a reserve force within the U.S. military, for assistance
to protect the state's systems.
On Thursday, Arizona Secretary of State Michele Reagan and
her cyber security team met with officials from the Federal
Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the DHS, in addition to
state-level agencies, to discuss cyber threats, said Matt
Roberts, a spokesman for Reagan.
Cyber security experts and U.S. officials say chances that a
hack could alter election outcomes are remote, in part because
voting machines are typically not connected to the internet.
But the FBI sent a flash alert in August to states after
detecting breaches in voter registration databases in Arizona
and Illinois.
ARMED GROUPS
Unidentified intelligence officials told NBC News on
Thursday that there is no specific warning about an Election Day
attack, but they remain concerned that hackers from Russia or
elsewhere may try to disrupt the process, likely by spreading
misinformation by manipulating social media sites such as
Facebook and Twitter.
DHS cyber security experts plan to hold a media briefing on
Friday to discuss the agency's efforts with states to boost the
security of their voting and election systems.
The potential for violence around the election has loomed in
the background of the campaign for months. Armed groups around
the country have pledged in unprecedented numbers to monitor
voting sites for signs of election fraud.
Voter intimidation reported at polling sites so far prompted
Democrats to accuse Trump of a "campaign of vigilante voter
intimidation" in four states on Monday.
But local authorities surveyed by Reuters on Thursday in
five states - Ohio, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Wisconsin and Florida
- said they were not increasing election-related law enforcement
personnel or resources above 2012 levels.
'A LOT OF TALK, LITTLE ACTION'
The FBI, which designates one special agent from each of its
56 field offices for election crime matters, has not increased
its numbers or given staff additional training this year, said
an FBI spokeswoman.
There has been no "substantive change" in the number of
personnel deployed by the rest of the Justice Department, which
designates Assistant U.S. Attorneys and federal prosecutors
within the agency's Public Integrity Section to handle election
crimes, according to a spokesman.
Jim Pasco, executive director of the Fraternal Order of
Police, which represents hundreds of thousands of U.S. officers,
said cops are taking the same security measures they would take
for any large event. He said he expects the vows by militias to
monitor the polls to be "a lot of talk, little action."
Civil rights groups said deploying more police officers to
the polls can actually intimidate voters.
"The presence of law enforcement can have a chilling effect
on the electorate," said Kristen Clarke, president of the
Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, a watchdog group.
"That's something we want to discourage."
