By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, Dec 16 Kentucky Senator Rand Paul is
trailing in Republican presidential polls but he had a strong
showing among millennial on social media during Tuesday night's
candidates debate.
Republican front-runner Donald Trump dominated the debate
conversation on Yik Yak, an anonymous-posting social media app
popular with millennial age Americans between 18 and 29, but not
necessarily in a good way. He was a topic in more
than a third of the mentions regarding the GOP debate but only
14.8 percent of them were positive in nature.
Paul, who barely made it into Tuesday's main TV debate, was
mentioned positively in 67 percent of the posts about him,
according to Yik Yak data, followed by Florida Senator Marco
Rubio with a rating of about 50 percent.
Trump, whose brash style has dominated much of the campaign
leading to the November 2016 presidential election, was
mentioned in more than 30 percent of the conversations on
Twitter with the #GOPdebate tag, according to Thomson Reuters
social media sentiment analysis tool.
Texas Senator Ted Cruz, who recently surpassed the
billionaire developer in opinion polls in the early-voting state
of Iowa, followed with 16 percent while Paul scored 11 percent.
But the most retweeted post on Twitter with the #GOPDebate
hashtag came not from a Republican but Democratic presidential
candidate Bernie Sanders, responding to some of the Republicans'
stance on national security.
"Repeat after me," Sanders wrote. "We must combat
anti-Muslim bigotry and all forms of discrimination in our
country and in our world. #GOPDebate."
Former Florida Governor Jeb Bush, who did not have a
significant social media presence heading into the debate, was
fourth in terms of Twitter traffic with about 10 percent. But
his mentions were mostly associated with his heated exchange
with Trump, which turned out to be most of the most tweeted
moments of the debate.
The debate, the fifth one for the Republicans, was the most
talked-about event on social media since the first one in
August, according to Crimson Hexagon, a social media data
company.
There were about 1.6 million debate-related posts on Twitter
on Tuesday night, the highest volume since Aug. 6 when the first
candidates' debate took up about 2.2 million posts on Twitter,
according to Crimson Hexagon.
The average volume of posts in previous debates had been
about 1.1 million.
Another trending topic during the debate was "House of
Cards," a political drama series by Netflix. The
streaming service announced the start date of the series' fourth
season by launching a fake presidential campaign ad for one of
its protagonists, President Frank Underwood, played by Kevin
Spacey.
(Reporting by Angela Moon; Data complied by Connie Yee, Thomson
Reuters F&R; Editing by Bill Trott)