(Adds updated figures from Nielsen)
NEW YORK, July 26 Democrats beat Republicans in
U.S. television ratings, according to Nielsen data released on
Tuesday for the first night of the Democratic National
Convention.
An estimated 26 million people watched Monday evening
between 10 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Eastern time, when first lady
Michelle Obama and Senator Bernie Sanders were among the key
speakers, Nielsen said. The data represents people watching
across seven broadcast and cable TV networks.
The total is about three million more TV eyes than for the
first night of the Republican convention last week when White
House contender Donald Trump's wife Melania was the keynote
speaker.
All in all, some 23 million Americans watched the first
night of the Republican convention last week - in line with the
audience for the 2012 gathering. Trump's big acceptance speech
on Thursday night last week, however, failed to deliver the
record audiences many TV executives had been expecting.
In 2012, the Democratic convention generally drew more
nightly TV viewers than the Republican gathering, when Mitt
Romney was running for the White House.
(Reporting by Jill Serjeant in New York; and Lisa Richwine in
Los Angeles; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Chris Reese)