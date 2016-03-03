LOS ANGELES, March 3 Republican presidential front-runner Donald Trump's campaign is buying television ad time in Florida ahead of the state's primary on March 15, an executive at NBC affiliate WPTV said on Thursday.

It is the Trump's campaign first purchase of commercial time on the station, said Lloyd Bucher, vice president and general manager of the West Palm Beach station. (Reporting by Lisa Richwine, editing by G Crosse)