CHICAGO Aug 16 U.S. Republican presidential
nominee Donald Trump named 64 agriculture policy advisors on
Tuesday, a lengthy list that includes the governors of Iowa and
five other farm states and a former federal agriculture
secretary.
The announcement came as Trump, a New York businessman
seeking his first elected office, looks to improve his standing
among voters, including those in swing states such as Iowa.
Governors Terry Branstad of Iowa, Sam Brownback of Kansas,
Jack Dalrymple of North Dakota, Dennis Daugaard of South Dakota,
Mary Fallin of Oklahoma and Pete Ricketts of Nebraska were
included on a list of advisors distributed by Trump's campaign.
Also on the list were John Block, a secretary of the U.S.
Department of Agriculture from 1981 to 1986, and former Texas
Gov. Rick Perry, who unsuccessfully ran against Trump for the
Republican nomination for president.
"The members of my agricultural advisory committee represent
the best that America can offer to help serve agricultural
communities," Trump said in a statement.
Members of an executive board will "convene on a regular
basis," it said.
The size of the committee shows support for Trump from the
agriculture sector, particularly in the Midwest, Branstad
spokesman Ben Hammes said in an interview.
In June, representatives of about a dozen agricultural
associations, including the American Farm Bureau Federation and
the National Farmers Union, met with staffers for Democratic
candidate Hillary Clinton to begin a discussion on farm policy.
Clinton led Trump by more than 5 percentage points in the
Reuters/Ipsos tracking poll released on Friday.
