DUBAI Dec 12 Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed
bin Talal has called Donald Trump a disgrace to the United
States following his call for a ban on Muslims entering the
country, and demanded the Republican front-runner withdraw from
the U.S. presidential race.
Trump triggered an international uproar when he made his
comments in response to last week's deadly shootings in
California by two Muslims who authorities said were radicalised.
"You are a disgrace not only to the GOP but to all America,"
Prince Alwaleed, the chairman of Kingdom Holding,
said on his Twitter account, addressing Trump and referring to
the Republican Party.
"Withdraw from the U.S presidential race as you will never
win," the prince added.
Within hours, Trump's response came back, also on Twitter.
"Dopey Prince @Alwaleed_Talal wants to control our U.S.
politicians with daddy's money," he said. "Can't do it when I
get elected."
Trump's comments have already cost him business in the
Middle East, with a major chain of department stores halting
sales of his glitzy "Trump Home" line of lamps, mirrors and
jewellery boxes.
On Thursday, Dubai real estate firm Damac, which is building
a $6 billion golf complex with Trump, stripped the property of
his name and image.
Prince Alwaleed, a nephew of Saudi Arabia's King Salman, has
holdings in a number of international companies, including
Twitter and Citigroup. In July he said he will donate $32
billion to charity in coming years via Alwaleed Philanthropies.
