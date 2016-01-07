LONDON Jan 7 U.S. Republican presidential
candidate Donald Trump has threatened to cancel over 700 million
pounds ($1 billion) of planned investments in golf courses in
Scotland if Britain slaps him with a travel ban.
The threat from Trump, owner of two golf courses in his
mother's homeland of Scotland, comes as British lawmakers
prepare to hold a debate on a petition signed by over half a
million people calling for him to be barred from the country
after his proposal to stop Muslims entering the United States.
The debate will be held on Jan. 18 but will not be followed
by a vote. Only interior minister Theresa May can issue an order
banning entry into Britain and Prime Minister David Cameron has
said he does not favour barring Trump.
The Trump Organisation said in a statement that a ban would
result in him pulling developments worth 500 million pounds at a
golf complex in northeastern Scotland, and a 200 million pound
revamp at a resort in the country's southwest.
"Any action to restrict travel would force The Trump
Organization to immediately end these and all future investments
we are currently contemplating in the United Kingdom," the group
said in a statement.
Trump's comments on banning Muslims from entering the United
States in December prompted international outrage and led to him
being stripped of two Scottish honorary positions.
The proud, half-Scottish billionaire's once-harmonious
relationship with Scotland was soured further when he was
blocked by a top court in his bid to stop a wind farm being
built near his Trump International Golf Links course in
Aberdeen.
(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Stephen Addison)