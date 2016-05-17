UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
WASHINGTON May 17 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton on Tuesday criticized Republican Donald Trump's proposal to dismantle the Dodd-Frank financial reform law, calling the idea "reckless."
"Latest reckless idea from Trump: gut rules on Wall Street, and leave middle-class families out to dry," Clinton said on Twitter. Trump, in an interview with Reuters on Tuesday, called the 2010 law a "very negative force." (Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Leslie Adler)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts