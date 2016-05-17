WASHINGTON May 17 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton on Tuesday criticized Republican Donald Trump's proposal to dismantle the Dodd-Frank financial reform law, calling the idea "reckless."

"Latest reckless idea from Trump: gut rules on Wall Street, and leave middle-class families out to dry," Clinton said on Twitter. Trump, in an interview with Reuters on Tuesday, called the 2010 law a "very negative force." (Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Leslie Adler)