By Emily Flitter
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 6 Would Donald Trump really
consider not paying portions of the U.S. debt? The prospect
riled economists on Friday as stories in the New York Times and
the conservative website The Blaze cast fresh scrutiny on
comments Trump made a day earlier.
Responding to a question about the national debt, the likely
Republican presidential nominee said in an interview on CNBC on
Thursday he would "borrow knowing that if the economy crashed
you could make a deal."
When asked if that meant he had taken a page from his own
playbook as a businessman and try to get U.S. creditors to
accept less than the full value of the bonds they hold, he said
"No," but added: "I could see long-term renegotiations where we
borrow long-term at very low rates."
The reaction to his words on Friday offered the first-time
political candidate a taste of how delicate the prospect of
discussing economic and fiscal policy can be. It also
highlighted a danger for Trump as his campaign moves from a
crowded, personality-fueled contest for the Republican
nomination to a general election competition where the media and
members of the public expect more policy details from the
candidates.
"Such remarks by a major presidential candidate have no
modern precedent," the New York Times wrote in a story saying
Trump's plan implied he would "negotiate a partial repayment" of
U.S. debt.
"It's beyond ludicrous and irresponsible unless you're, say,
an emerging market country," wrote the U.S. debt analyst David
Ader, the head of rates strategy at CRT Capital, in a note to
clients early Friday morning.
A senior campaign adviser said Trump had not meant to
suggest he would demur on any U.S. debt payments.
"Mr. Trump was clear in saying that he was not going to
renegotiate U.S. debt, despite being asked multiple times, and
that he would not default on U.S. debt, despite being asked
multiple times," said the adviser, who did not want to be
identified because he was not authorized to speak publicly.
"All he said is that he believes that long term low interest
Treasuries would be a better deal for the U.S. taxpayer."
Still, four Trump companies have been through bankruptcies
in which his creditors were forced to accept far less than the
more than $4 billion he owed them, and in the CNBC interview he
spoke of loving to "play with" debt.
"The United States is nowhere near debt distress," said
Charles Seville, an analyst at Fitch Ratings Inc. who focuses on
government debt.
Seville said if the U.S. government were to choose not to
repay creditors, it would "undermine faith in the United
States's ability to borrow at low rates which is the
underpinning of its high credit rating," adding, "there's no
quick way of reducing the debt burden. It's something that would
be a product of fiscal consolidation or faster growth."
Moreover, given that U.S. Treasuries are viewed as the
safest-of-safe securities globally, underpinning the dollar's
status as the world's preferred reserve currency, any damage to
that reputation would likely unleash far-flung ructions in
financial markets worldwide.
The U.S. government regularly issues Treasury bills, notes
and bonds maturing in a range of between four weeks and 30
years. Currently, interest rates on U.S. government debt are
near historically low levels, meaning the government is able to
borrow cheaply. The Treasury Department has been gradually
moving more of its obligations into longer-term debt to take
advantage of the low rates.
(Reporting By Emily Flitter; Editing by Dan Burns and Chizu
Nomiyama)