Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
WASHINGTON Oct 13 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump denied multiple women's claims that he sexually assaulted them as "totally and absolutely false."
"The claims are preposterous, ludicrous and defy truth, common sense and logic," Trump said at a campaign rally in Florida. "We already have substantial evidence to dispute these lies, and it will be made public in an appropriate way and at an appropriate time, very soon." (Reporting by Steve Holland and Doina Chiacu)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)