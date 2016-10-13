WASHINGTON Oct 13 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump denied multiple women's claims that he sexually assaulted them as "totally and absolutely false."

"The claims are preposterous, ludicrous and defy truth, common sense and logic," Trump said at a campaign rally in Florida. "We already have substantial evidence to dispute these lies, and it will be made public in an appropriate way and at an appropriate time, very soon." (Reporting by Steve Holland and Doina Chiacu)