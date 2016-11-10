GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks up on reinvigorated Trump rally; Dow tops 20,000
* Oil little changed in choppy trade (Updates to U.S. market close)
WASHINGTON Nov 10 A senior economic adviser to President-elect Donald Trump stressed economic growth over discussion of Federal Reserve policies on Thursday, citing the need for small business job growth through better regulation, energy policy and tax cuts.
"I think people should move on from the Fed and talk more about the other policies that will change rather quickly," adviser David Malpass said in an interview with CNBC. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu)
* Virtus Investment Partners announces proposed public offerings of common stock and mandatory convertible preferred stock in connection with pending acquisition of ridgeworth investments
