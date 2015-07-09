WASHINGTON, July 9 The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will rename three navigation coordination points that are currently named in honor of Republican presidential hopeful Donald Trump, the New York Times said on Thursday.

The FAA told the paper it prefers to use noncontroversial names for its codes. Trump has lost business relationships in recent weeks after he made comments about illegal immigrants that offended some groups. (Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Sandra Maler)