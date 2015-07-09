UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
WASHINGTON, July 9 The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will rename three navigation coordination points that are currently named in honor of Republican presidential hopeful Donald Trump, the New York Times said on Thursday.
The FAA told the paper it prefers to use noncontroversial names for its codes. Trump has lost business relationships in recent weeks after he made comments about illegal immigrants that offended some groups. (Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.