NEW YORK Nov 3 Republican White House contender Donald Trump on Tuesday accused the U.S. Federal Reserve of keeping interest rates low at the request of President Barack Obama's administration.

Trump, speaking at a news conference, also called Fed Chair Janet Yellen "highly political.

His comments made him the latest Republican presidential candidate to bash the U.S. central bank. At a debate last month, U.S. Senator Ted Cruz of Texas criticized the Fed, saying he thought its monetary policy decisions should be audited and that the country should move toward a system backed by gold. (Reporting By Caren Bohan, James Oliphant and Jonathan Allen; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)