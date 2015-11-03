EU's Tusk to meet UK PM May in London
LONDON, April 6 European Council President Donald Tusk will meet British Prime Minister Theresa May in London on Thursday, according to a schedule published by Tusk's office.
NEW YORK Nov 3 Republican White House contender Donald Trump on Tuesday accused the U.S. Federal Reserve of keeping interest rates low at the request of President Barack Obama's administration.
Trump, speaking at a news conference, also called Fed Chair Janet Yellen "highly political.
His comments made him the latest Republican presidential candidate to bash the U.S. central bank. At a debate last month, U.S. Senator Ted Cruz of Texas criticized the Fed, saying he thought its monetary policy decisions should be audited and that the country should move toward a system backed by gold. (Reporting By Caren Bohan, James Oliphant and Jonathan Allen; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
LONDON, April 6 European Council President Donald Tusk will meet British Prime Minister Theresa May in London on Thursday, according to a schedule published by Tusk's office.
BERLIN, April 6 German industrial orders picked up in February after plummeting the previous month and the Economy Ministry said an upturn in the sector was on the cards, although the rise in contracts for factories in Europe's largest economy was weaker than expected.
TOKYO, April 6 Japanese retail investors have become a significant force in the trading of the South African rand, which has been roiled by a political crisis in recent weeks.