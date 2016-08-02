Aug 1 Governor of Colorado John Hickenlooper on
Monday criticized Donald Trump's comments about fracking, saying
the Republican presidential candidate does not completely
understand the issue, the Denver Post reported.
Trump, during a campaign in Colorado, said that while he
supports fracking, he also believes state and local governments
should be able to ban fracking, the Denver Post reported. (dpo.st/2aIHGZy)
Hickenlooper, a former geologist, called the issue a "tricky
thing" when asked why he thought Trump was wrong to support
locals' ability to ban fracking, the publication wrote.
He also added that if total responsibility is given to local
authorities, any oil and gas activity would be voted to be
banned, and people who own these private properties with the
minerals would lose out, the publication reported.
The Colorado Supreme Court has a ruling in force which does
not allow local governments to ban fracking.
A representative for Trump was not immediately available for
comment.
(Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra
Maler)