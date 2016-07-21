(Adds Trump forgiving loans, details on joint fundraising
committees)
By Michelle Conlin and and Grant Smith
CLEVELAND, July 20 Republican presidential
nominee Donald Trump, who gained popularity partly by bashing
wealthy donors and vowing to fund his own campaign, raised
nearly as much money in June as the campaign of Democratic rival
Hillary Clinton, according to federal reports filed on
Wednesday.
In the first month in which the Trump campaign's fundraising
machine officially cranked up, Trump raised nearly $20 million
from individual donors other than himself, as well as $2 million
from donors to his joint fundraising committee with the
Republican Party.
The reports also showed that Trump converted the nearly $50
million in loans he made to his campaign into donations. He has
$20 million in cash in the bank.
Clinton's campaign brought in $24 million from individual
donors during the same period, and a further $11.5 million from
donors to her joint fundraising committee.
Trump's new money dash was also evident at the Republican
National Convention in Cleveland this week, where two Trump
Super PACs - each dueling for supremacy and boasting a roster of
marquee donors - held private events.
Those in the donor class backing Trump include investor
Foster Friess and casino magnate Sheldon Adelson, who associates
say is considering pouring as much as $100 million into helping
Trump get elected.
(Reporting by Michelle Conlin and Grant Smith; Editing by Caren
Bohan and Peter Cooney)