By Michelle Conlin
CLEVELAND, July 20 Republican presidential
candidate Donald Trump is considering nominating Oklahoma oil
and gas mogul Harold Hamm as energy secretary if elected to the
White House on Nov. 8, according to four sources close to
Trump's campaign.
The chief executive of Continental Resources would
be the first U.S. energy secretary drawn directly from the oil
and gas industry since the cabinet position was created in 1977,
a move that would jolt environmental advocates but bolster
Trump's pro-drilling energy platform.
Dan Eberhart, an oil investor and Republican financier, said
he had been told by officials in Trump's campaign that Hamm was
"the leading contender" for the position.
Eberhart said he had discussed the possible appointment with
top donors at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland
this week.
Three other sources close to the Trump campaign confirmed
Trump was considering Hamm for the post. One of the sources said
he first heard that Hamm was a contender from Trump officials on
Sunday.
Hamm, 70, became one of America's wealthiest men during the
U.S. oil and gas drilling boom over the past decade, tapping
into new hydraulic fracturing drilling technology to access vast
deposits in North Dakota's shale fields.
Hamm's future was discussed at a private fundraiser
organized by a Trump Super PAC, Great America PAC, in Cleveland
on Monday. Hamm was there, along with major donor Foster Friess
and former Republican presidential candidate Ben Carson, one of
the sources said, asking not to be named.
None of the sources was aware of who else Trump may be
considering for the job.
Representatives for Trump and Hamm did not respond to a
request for comment.
Past heads of the U.S. Department of Energy, which is
charged with advancing U.S. energy security and technology and
dealing with nuclear waste disposal, have typically boasted a
political or academic background.
This is not the first time Hamm has been in contention for
the job.
The Republican Party's presidential nominee in 2012, Mitt
Romney, vetted Hamm to be energy secretary but ultimately
decided against him because the two men have differing positions
on renewable energy sources like wind.
Hamm was due to speak at the Republican convention on
Wednesday night.
He made headlines in 2015 after settling a protracted divorce
case and agreeing to pay his ex-wife $975 million - reported to
be the biggest divorce settlement in history. His fortune is now
estimated at nearly $12 billion.
"FRACKER-IN-CHIEF"
Trump, who has yet to make any announcements about his
prospective cabinet, has already surrounded himself with strong
advocates of traditional energy sources like oil, gas, and coal
and has promised to gut environmental regulations to boost
drilling and mining if elected.
He tapped U.S. Congressman Kevin Cramer of North Dakota, a
climate skeptic and drilling advocate, to help draw up his
campaign energy platform, and picked Indiana Governor Mike
Pence, also a climate skeptic, as his running mate.
Both moves cheered the energy industry but alarmed
environmental activists who say a Trump presidency would set
back years of progress on issues like pollution and climate
change.
"Given that Hamm's as close as we've got to a
fracker-in-chief in this country, it would be an apropos pick
for a president who thinks global warming is a hoax manufactured
by the Chinese," said leading environmental activist Bill
McKibben.
Trump's Democratic rival Hillary Clinton has promised to
bolster regulation and increase use of renewable fuels to combat
climate change if elected.
