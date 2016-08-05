NEW YORK Aug 5 Billionare investor Carl Icahn declined to join Donald Trump's economic advisory council because Icahn is considering funding and managing his own Super PAC focused on regulatory reform, Icahn's general counsel told Reuters on Friday.

"Mr. Icahn declined the opportunity to join the Trump economic advisory council because at this time, we're still considering whether to fund and manage our own Super PAC focused on regulatory reform," Jesse Lynn, general counsel to Icahn, said by telephone. (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)