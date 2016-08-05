(Adds background on Icahn)
By Jennifer Ablan
NEW YORK Aug 5 Billionaire investor Carl Icahn
turned down an invitation to join Republican presidential
candidate Donald Trump's economic advisory council because Icahn
is considering funding a Super PAC focused on regulatory reform,
Icahn's general counsel told Reuters on Friday.
This would be his second Super PAC. Technically known as
independent expenditure-only committees, Super PACs may raise
unlimited sums of money from corporations, unions, associations
and individuals, then spend unlimited sums to advocate for or
against political candidates.
The first Super PAC Icahn formed had an initial commitment
of $150 million and was targeted at "tax inversions," which
occur when a company moves its headquarters outside the United
States to take advantage of lower tax rates elsewhere.
"Mr. Icahn declined the opportunity to join the Trump
economic advisory council because at this time, we're still
considering whether to fund and manage our own Super PAC focused
on regulatory reform," Jesse Lynn, general counsel to Icahn,
said by telephone.
"FEC (Federal Election Commission) rules would limit that
activity if Mr. Icahn were to become directly involved in the
campaign by joining the council," Lynn said.
There was no immediate comment from the Trump campaign.
Trump announced his economic advisory team on Friday, and
said he would release his plan to boost the U.S. economy in a
speech on Monday.
Trump has floated Icahn's name for U.S. Treasury secretary
if he was elected president. Icahn, 80, has repeatedly rejected
the notion of accepting such an offer.
Lynn did not give any details on what kind of regulatory
reforms a new Super PAC may target.
In September, Icahn released a video titled "Danger Ahead,"
in which he endorsed Trump for president and criticized the
Federal Reserve for creating a new bubble in the corporate bond
market.
He said the rich paid too little in taxes and called for an
end to the loophole that allows private equity firms and some
hedge fund managers to pay low tax rates on their investments by
classifying them as "carried interest."
The activist investor has recently been a vocal critic of
the dangers of retail investors buying junk bonds, debt sold by
highly leveraged companies. Much of this debt is sold to "Mom
and Pop" investors via exchange-traded funds, a popular vehicle
for trading baskets of bonds and stocks.
In October, Icahn announced his first Super PAC, which was
the biggest one-time injection of money in the history of such
political action committees. Icahn said the incentive for
companies to leave the United States via inversion deals could
be eliminated by legislation allowing big companies to
repatriate funds held offshore at a discounted tax rate - an
approach also favored by Trump.
A Wall Street veteran, Icahn made his fortune buying stakes
in companies such as RJR Nabisco, Texaco, Phillips Petroleum,
Lions Gate Entertainment Corp, Netflix Inc,
Apple Inc and eBay Inc and pushing their
management to change their strategies.
