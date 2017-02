Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump holds up a sign during a campaign rally at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida August 10, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

WASHINGTON Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said on Thursday the United States will continue engaging in free trade if he is elected, but will negotiate better deals.

"We are absolutely going to keep trading," Trump said in an interview with CNBC, adding he was "not an isolationist." Trump said he would renegotiate, not scrap, existing trade agreements like the North American Free Trade Agreement.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu and Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)