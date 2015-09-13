(Adds comments on poll, from Carson, background)
WASHINGTON, Sept 13 U.S. Republican party
presidential frontrunner Donald Trump said on Sunday high
salaries paid to chief executives were a "joke" and a "disgrace"
and said these were often approved by company boards stacked
with the CEO's friends.
Trump, a real estate mogul who has said he plans to use his
net worth of $8.7 billion to fund his White House campaign, said
in an interview with CBS's "Face the Nation" that it was hard to
tackle the question of corporate pay because too many corporate
boards lacked independence.
"It's disgraceful. Sometimes the boards rule but I would
probably say it's less than 10 percent; and you see these guys
making enormous amounts of money. It's a total and complete
joke," he said.
In particular Trump mentioned retailer Macy's Inc,
which in July stopped selling his menswear line after he
described migrants from Mexico as drug-runners and rapists.
"You'll take a company like, I could say Macy's or I could
say many other companies, where they put in their friends as the
head of the company and they get whatever they want," he said.
Macy's did not immediately respond to an email seeking
comment.
Trump's attack on corporate boards echos the kind of
criticism expressed by shareholder activists such as Carl Icahn,
the billionaire investor who Trump has said he would like as his
Treasury secretary should he become president.
Trump also said his tax plan, to be unveiled in the coming
weeks, would cut taxes for the middle class and corporations,
"but for the hedge fund guys they are going to be paying up."
A CBS News poll showed Trump, who is competing for the
party's nomination for the November 2016 election, ahead in key
battleground states, with retired neurosurgeon and political
newcomer Ben Carson in second place.
The poll showed Trump attracting 29 percent of likely
Republican voters in Iowa, with Carson on 25 percent. In New
Hampshire, Trump had 40 percent to Carson's 12 percent.
Carson said his time on the boards of Kellogg Co and
Costco Wholesale Corp, including on compensation
committees, showed he had well-rounded experience.
"You get an enormous amount of experience doing those
things," he said, speaking on CBS after Trump.
"In fact, if you go back and you look at the compensation of
the top executives, it was really very reasonable, nothing like
what you were talking about in the previous segment."
The pay of chief executives has also been attacked by
Democratic frontrunner Hillary Clinton. According to research by
the Economic Policy Institute, a liberal thinktank, CEOs' pay in
2013 was nearly 300 times the pay of the average worker.
(Reporting by Krista Hughes and Toni Clarke; Editing by Raissa
Kasolowsky and Greg Mahlich)