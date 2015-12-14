WASHINGTON Dec 14 Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump released a letter on Monday from his physician that reported the real estate mogul has had no serious health conditions.

"Mr. Trump has had a recent complete medical examination that showed only positive results," Dr. Harold Bornstein, who has treated Trump since 1980, wrote in a letter. "Actually, his blood pressure, 110/65, and laboratory results were astonishingly excellent."

Trump has never had cancer and the last time he had surgery was at age 10, when he had an appendectomy, the letter stated. (Reporting by Ginger Gibson)