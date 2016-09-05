DIARY-Top Economic Events to March 9
YOUNGSTOWN, OHIO, Sept 5 Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump said on Monday that the U.S. Federal Reserve is keeping interest rates low to prevent an economic downturn and "at some point" the rates must change.
"They're keeping the rates down so that everything else doesn't go down," Trump said in response to a reporter traveling on his plane who asked him to address a potential rate hike by the Federal Reserve in September. "We have a very false economy," he said.
"At some point the rates are going to have to change," Trump, who was campaigning in Ohio on Monday, added. "The only thing that is strong is the artificial stock market," he said. (Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Amanda Becker)
NEW YORK, Jan 29 U.S. equity index futures opened down about 0.2 percent on Sunday after U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday introduced immigration curbs that sparked a backlash in the United States and abroad.
SYDNEY, Jan 30 Canadian diary company Saputo Inc said on Monday it will make an all-cash takeover offer for the 12 percent of Warrnambool Cheese and Butter it does not already own, valuing the company at A$682 million ($515 million).