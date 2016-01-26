Jan 25 U.S. Republican presidential front-runner
Donald Trump said on Monday he was "not 100 percent" certain he
would participate in a debate this week co-hosted by Fox News
Channel because he did not think moderator Megyn Kelly
could treat him fairly.
Trump told CNN he would probably participate, but added:
"I'm not 100 percent; I'll see. If I think I'm going to be
treated unfairly, I'll do something else. But I don't think she
can treat me fairly, actually, I think she's very biased. But
that doesn't mean I don't do the debate."
Trump added he had won every debate so far. "So I want to do
the debates, they're good for me, but I don't think she can
treat me fairly and I'm not a big fan of hers. Maybe I know too
much about her."
Thursday's debate, also co-hosted by Google, is
the last one before the Feb. 1 Iowa caucuses, the first contest
in the nomination race for the Nov. 8 presidential election.
Following a debate hosted by Fox News last August, the real
estate billionaire accused the network and Kelly of asking him
tougher questions than those asked of the other candidates.
Kelly responded that probing questions were part of her job.
Trump also drew criticism at the time for comments that many
people interpreted as suggesting that Kelly was affected by
hormones during the debate.
(Reporting by Eric Walsh in Washington; Editing by Peter
Cooney)