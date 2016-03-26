WASHINGTON, March 26 Republican presidential
front-runner Donald Trump told the New York Times he would
consider stopping U.S. oil purchases from Saudi Arabia unless
the Saudi government provide troops to fight Islamic State.
Trump's comment on Friday was included in a lengthy foreign
policy interview published by the newspaper on Saturday and came
in response to a question about whether, if elected president,
he would halt oil purchases from U.S. allies unless they
provided on-the-ground forces against Islamic State.
"The answer is, probably yes," Trump said, according to a
transcript.
Trump has said the United States should be reimbursed by the
countries it provides protection, even those with vast resources
such as Saudi Arabia, a top oil exporter.
"And yet, without us, Saudi Arabia wouldn't exist for very
long," Trump told the Times.
Trump also named in the interview retired Major General Gary
Harrell, Major General Bert Mizusawa and retired Rear Admiral
Charles Kubic as additional foreign policy advisors to the five
named earlier this week who were criticized as obscure.
Trump has faced questions about his reluctance to reveal who
was advising his campaign. He told the Times he was willing to
rethink traditional U.S. alliances should he become president.
(Reporting By Amanda Becker; Editing by Bill Trott)