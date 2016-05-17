NEW YORK May 17 Republican presidential
candidate Donald Trump is willing to talk to North Korean leader
Kim Jong Un to try to stop Pyongyang's nuclear program, Trump
told Reuters in an interview on Tuesday.
In a wide-ranging discussion, Trump also said he disapproved
of Russian President Vladimir Putin's actions in eastern
Ukraine, called for a renegotiation of the Paris climate accord,
and said he would dismantle most of the Dodd-Frank financial
regulations if he is elected president.
The presumptive Republican nominee declined to share details
of his plans to deal with North Korea, but a meeting with Kim
would mark a major shift in U.S. policy towards the isolated
nation.
"I would speak to him, I would have no problem speaking to
him," Trump said of Kim.
"At the same time I would put a lot of pressure on China
because economically we have tremendous power over China," he
said in the half-hour interview at his Trump Tower office in
Manhattan.
China is Pyongyang's only major diplomatic and economic
supporter.
Trump said the United States is treated unfairly in the
Paris climate accord, which prescribes reductions in carbon
emissions by more than 170 countries. A renegotiation of the
pact would be a major setback for what was hailed as the first
truly global climate accord, committing both rich and poor
nations to reining in the rise in greenhouse gas emissions
blamed for warming the planet.
Turning to the economy, Trump said he planned to release a
detailed policy platform in two weeks. He said it would
dismantle nearly all of Dodd-Frank, a package of financial
reforms put in place after the 2007-2008 financial crisis.
"I would say it'll be close to a dismantling of Dodd-Frank.
Dodd-Frank is a very negative force, which has developed a very
bad name," Trump said.
The New York billionaire also said he perceived a dangerous
financial bubble within the tech startup industry. He said tech
companies were attaining high valuations without ever making
money.
Trump also said he eventually wants a Republican to head the
U.S. Federal Reserve, but said he is "not an enemy" of current
chair Janet Yellen.
"I'm not a person that thinks Janet Yellen is doing a bad
job. I happen to be a low-interest rate person unless inflation
rears its ugly head, which can happen at some point," he said,
adding that inflation "doesn't seem like it's happening any time
soon."
(Reporting by Steve Holland and Emily Flitter; Editing by Paul
Thomasch and Tiffany Wu)