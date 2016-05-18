(Adds South Korean official comment)
By Steve Holland and Emily Flitter
NEW YORK May 17 Republican presidential
candidate Donald Trump said on Tuesday he is willing to talk to
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to try to stop Pyongyang's
nuclear program, proposing a major shift in U.S. policy toward
the isolated nation.
In a wide-ranging interview with Reuters, Trump also called
for a renegotiation of the Paris climate accord, said he
disapproved of Russian President Vladimir Putin's actions in
eastern Ukraine, and said he would seek to dismantle most of the
U.S. Dodd-Frank financial regulations if he is elected
president.
The presumptive Republican nominee declined to share details
of his plans to deal with North Korea, but said he was open to
talking to its leader.
"I would speak to him, I would have no problem speaking to
him," he said.
Asked whether he would try to talk some sense into the North
Korean leader, Trump replied, "Absolutely."
North Korea's mission to the United Nations did not
immediately respond to a request for comment on Trump's remarks.
Trump, 69, also said he would press China, Pyongyang's only
major diplomatic and economic supporter, to help find a
solution.
"I would put a lot of pressure on China because economically
we have tremendous power over China," he said in the interview
in his office on the 26th floor of Trump Tower in Manhattan.
"China can solve that problem with one meeting or one phone
call."
Trump's preparedness to talk directly with Kim contrasts
with President Barack Obama's policy of relying on senior U.S.
officials to talk to senior North Korean officials.
A South Korean foreign ministry official declined to respond
directly to Trump's comments but said South Korea and the United
States were committed to denuclearization as the top priority of
any dialogue with North Korea.
"North Korea must cease threats and provocations and show
with action its sincere commitment to denuclearization," the
official said by telephone.
Obama has not engaged personally with Kim, but he has pushed
for new diplomatic overtures to Iran and Cuba that produced a
nuclear deal with Tehran and improved ties with Havana.
Sitting at his desk with an expansive view of Central Park,
Trump spoke at length about his economic and foreign policy
ideas in the half-hour interview. Facing him on his desk is a
framed photograph of his father, the late Fred Trump. A wall
displays framed photos of Trump with various celebrities, as
well as numerous magazine covers on which he has appeared.
On Russia, Trump tempered past praise of Putin, saying the
nice comments the Russian leader has made about him in the past
would only go so far.
"The fact that he said good things about me doesn't mean
that it's going to help him in a negotiation. It won't help him
at all," he said.
An adviser to Hillary Clinton, the leading Democratic
presidential candidate, criticized Trump's foreign policy
comments, noting they came soon after Trump said he was unlikely
to have a good relationship with British Prime Minister David
Cameron.
"Let me get this straight: Donald Trump insults the leader
of our closest ally, then turns around and says he'd love to
talk to Kim Jong Un?" Clinton's senior foreign policy adviser,
Jake Sullivan, said in a statement.
Trump "seems to have a bizarre fascination with foreign
strongmen like Putin and Kim. But his approach to foreign policy
makes no sense for the rest of us," he said.
In the Reuters interview, Trump said he thought Cameron's
criticism of him was inappropriate but "I'm sure I'll have a
good relationship with him."
CLIMATE ACCORD
Trump said he is "not a big fan" of the Paris climate
accord, which prescribes reductions in carbon emissions by more
than 170 countries. He said he would want to renegotiate the
deal because it treats the United States unfairly and gives
favorable treatment to countries like China.
"I will be looking at that very, very seriously, and at a
minimum I will be renegotiating those agreements, at a minimum.
And at a maximum I may do something else," he said.
A renegotiation of the pact would be a major setback for
what was hailed as the first truly global climate accord,
committing both rich and poor nations to reining in the rise in
greenhouse gas emissions blamed for warming the planet.
Trump has been criticized for offering far fewer specific
policy proposals than Clinton, his likely rival for the Nov. 8
presidential election.
The New York billionaire said he planned to release a
detailed policy platform in two weeks that would propose
dismantling nearly all of Dodd-Frank, a package of financial
reforms put in place after the 2007-2009 financial crisis.
"Dodd-Frank is a very negative force, which has developed a
very bad name," he said.
Trump took a dim view of Clinton's stated desire to put her
husband, former President Bill Clinton, in charge of building up
the U.S. economy.
"The wife wants to make him in charge of the economy," he
said.
Clinton described Trump's idea of dismantling Dodd-Frank as
reckless. "Latest reckless idea from Trump: gut rules on Wall
Street, and leave middle-class families out to dry," she said on
Twitter.
FINANCIAL BUBBLE?
Trump said he perceived a dangerous financial bubble in the
tech start-up industry, with some companies selling shares at
high valuations without ever turning a profit.
"I'm talking about companies that have never made any money,
that have a bad concept and that are valued at billions of
dollars," he said.
Silicon Valley investors responded on Twitter by poking fun
at Trump's campaign slogan "Make America Great Again!" by
repeating the phrase, "Make Bubbles Great Again."
On the U.S. Federal Reserve, Trump said that while he
eventually wants a Republican to head it, he is "not an enemy"
of current chair Janet Yellen, who was appointed by Obama.
"I'm not a person that thinks Janet Yellen is doing a bad
job. I happen to be a low-interest rate person unless inflation
rears its ugly head, which can happen at some point," he said,
adding that inflation "doesn't seem like it's happening any time
soon."
The real estate mogul said he would maintain the current
level of benefits for Social Security recipients, a position
championed by former Republican presidential candidate Mike
Huckabee. Trump said he would not raise the retirement age or
impose a sliding scale of benefits depending on income levels.
Some Republican lawmakers have pushed for structural reforms
to Social Security to extend its solvency.
The depleted Social Security Trust Fund, Trump said, would
be replenished by the increased tax revenue that would flow into
the government from the higher job growth spurred by his
economic policies.
Click here for excerpts from the interview with Trump
(Reporting by Steve Holland and Emily Flitter; Additional
reporting by Alana Wise, Emily Stephenson, Ginger Gibson, David
Brunnstrom and Matt Spetalnick in Washington; Editing by Ross
Colvin, Tiffany Wu and Lincoln Feast)