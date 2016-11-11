UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 11 The Trump Organization said on Friday it was vetting new business structures with the goal of transferring management control to three of President-elect Donald Trump's children and a team of executives.
The Trump Organization said in a statement it was planning to transfer control of the portfolio of businesses to Donald Trump Jr, Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump and other executives.
"This is a top priority at the organization and the structure that is ultimately selected will comply with all applicable rules and regulations," a spokesperson for the Trump Organization said in a statement. (Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Writing by David Alexander; Editing by Eric Beech)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources