WASHINGTON, Sept 12 Republican presidential
candidate Donald Trump said on Monday that U.S. Federal Reserve
Chair Janet Yellen was keeping interest rates low because of
political pressure from the Obama administration, questioning
the motives of an institution whose work hinges on maintaining
its independence.
"Well, it's (the interest rate) staying at zero because
she's obviously political and she's doing what Obama wants her
to do," Trump told CNBC in a phone interview, saying Yellen
should be "ashamed" of what she was doing to the country.
The U.S. central bank has raised interest rates just once
since cutting them to zero in response to the 2008 financial
crisis. The Fed has indicated it is preparing for a second hike
of 0.25 percentage point, although it has signaled the pace of
future rate rises will be slower than in the past.
"Any increase at all will be a very, very small increase
because they want to keep the market up so Obama goes out and
let the new guy ... raise interest rates ... and watch what
happens in the stock market," Trump said.
He did not specify how the Democratic president had put
pressure on Yellen.
While Yellen has met with Obama, the Fed as an institution
is independent when it comes to raising or lowering rates, and
both Yellen and other rate-setters have said the Fed has no view
on the Nov. 8 election.
The Fed's Washington-based board had no comment on Trump's
remarks, though regional Federal Reserve bank presidents said
during public appearances that politics do not enter into Fed
deliberations.
Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Neel Kashkari
responded in a later interview on CNBC by denying that politics
influenced Fed policymaking.
"Politics simply does not come up," he said. "We look at the
economic data and ... everyone around the table is committed to
achieving our dual mandate" of maximum employment and stable
prices, Kashkari said.
Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart, asked about political
pressure on the Fed at a National Association for Business
Economics conference in Atlanta, said, "I don't see the world
that way."
Trump's comments mark a back-and-forth by the candidate over
whether he feels low rates are good or bad. He has accused the
Fed of keeping rates low at Obama's behest, but at other times
has said he felt lower rates were good because higher rates
would make the dollar stronger, hurting American exports and
manufacturers.
As a businessman, he said, "I love low interest rates," but
said they hurt many people who were living on their savings.
STEERING CLEAR OF POLITICS
Typically, Fed officials steer clear of politics in their
public remarks, and argue that doing so is important for the Fed
to maintain the independence it needs to set monetary policy.
The moments when the line is publicly breached, such as
former Chair Alan Greenspan's endorsement of a Bush
administration tax cut, are rare and can provoke a quick
backlash.
Though the members of the Fed's Board of Governor's are
appointed by the president with Senate confirmation, their long,
14-year terms and staggered appointment dates are designed to
insulate them from the sort of pressure Trump alleges.
The chair, considered one of the most powerful positions in
setting U.S. economic policy, is picked from the board members
for a four-year term. Yellen's would expire in 2018, and Trump
has previously said he would consider replacing her.
The Fed's marching orders, however, come from Congress,
which has set the central bank's mandate.
The Fed lowered interest rates to near zero in response to
the 2007-2009 financial crisis, and has increased them only once
since then - in December - given the sluggish pace of the
recovery.
Fed members and economists have vigorously debated the issue
Trump raised - whether easy-money policies have led to an
unsustainable rise in asset prices. But there has been even more
concern about weak growth, weak inflation, and the need to keep
financial conditions loose to try to ensure businesses keep
hiring.
