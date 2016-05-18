* Paris climate deal said "in U.S. interests"
* UN plan seeks to cut end dependence on fossil fuels
* Other countries seen pushing ahead, irrespective of U.S.
By Alister Doyle and Valerie Volcovici
OSLO/WASHINGTON, May 18 Donald Trump's threat to
renegotiate the global accord on climate change if elected U.S.
president caused dismay abroad on Wednesday, with many experts
saying it was in his interests to embrace a deal seeking to end
dependence on fossil fuels.
U.S. insistence on renegotiation could unravel a 195-nation
compromise to curb greenhouse gas emissions reached in Paris in
December after fraught talks between nations as different as
China, the United States, small island states and OPEC members.
"The Paris Agreement is as much in the United States'
interests as any other country," said Tony de Brum, ambassador
for climate change of the Marshall Islands who, as his country's
foreign minister, helped broker the U.N. deal.
"Seeking to unravel it would not only threaten the U.S.
economy, damage its environment, and weaken its security, but it
would do a great disservice to all of humanity," he said.
Republican presidential contender Trump told Reuters on
Tuesday he was "not a big fan" of the climate accord and said
that countries including China, the biggest emitter of
greenhouse gases ahead of the United States, would not stick to
the deal.
"I will be looking at that very, very seriously, and at a
minimum I will be renegotiating those agreements, at a minimum.
And at a maximum I may do something else," the New York real
estate mogul said.
Many experts believed Trump would reluctantly accept the
deal, seeking to transform the world economy from fossil fuels
in coming decades to slow global warming, if elected and that
most nations would push ahead regardless of Washington.
Senior government officials are meeting in Bonn from May
16-26 to find ways to implement the deal, which aims to slow a
rise in temperatures blamed for causing floods, more powerful
storms, droughts and rising sea levels.
UNTHINKABLE
The United Nations declined comment but Christiana Figueres,
the U.N.'s climate chief, told Reuters last month that "it seems
unthinkable that, whatever political complexion is in the White
House next, cannot see the self-evident economic and social
benefits" of cutting emissions by sticking with the accord.
In the United States, "many states, cities and citizens are
already moving towards a low carbon 21st century," she said.
A senior delegate at the Bonn talks, who asked not to be
named, said many countries reckoned Trump was bluffing. Many
Republican lawmakers do not believe that man-made emissions are
warming the planet.
Trump's easiest option is to neglect the Paris Agreement if
elected, legal experts say. The accord has no sanctions for
non-compliance and is built from voluntary national plans.
President Barack Obama has set a goal of cutting U.S.
emissions by between 26 and 28 percent by 2025 from 2005 levels.
Trump could ignore the target and promises to help developing
nations cope with global warming.
Environmental groups said Trump would harm U.S. interests.
"Any government that would want to turn its back on the
Paris Agreement would be going against all commercial, economic
and political trends," said Samantha Smith of the WWF
conservation group.
"This is simply more proof that Trump's international antics
would isolate the United States around the world and only
'negotiate' away American leadership," said Khalid Pitts, of the
Sierra Club.
Last week, U.S. chief climate envoy Jonathan Pershing said
that other nations were likely to push ahead with the Paris
Agreement whoever wins the White House. China, he said, was
acting partly to curb air pollution from fossil fuels.
"One of the most powerful outcomes in Paris was that it was
not a contingent thing," he said.
The Paris Agreement will formally enter into force when 55
nations representing at least 55 percent of world greenhouse gas
emissions have ratified. China and the United States,
representing 38 percent, say they will join this year.
If the deal enters into force before the next U.S. president
takes office next year, it will in theory be harder to pull out.
Article 28 says any nation wanting to leave has to wait four
years from the date of entry into force - the length of a U.S.
presidential term.
