GREENSBORO, N.C. Oct 14 U.S. Republican
presidential nominee Donald Trump on Friday accused Mexican
billionaire Carlos Slim of trying to help Democrat Hillary
Clinton win the Nov. 8 election through his connection to the
New York Times.
At a rally in Greensboro, North Carolina, Trump also again
said a variety of women who have accused him of making unwanted
sexual advances are making up their stories.
Trump said Slim, as a major New York Times shareholder, is
helping bankroll what he called the Times' attempt to help
Clinton win the presidential election. The Times published a
story from two women accusing Trump of groping them.
"They're not journalists," Trump said of the Times
reporters. "They're corporate lobbyists for Carlos Slim and
foreign corporations."
(Reporting by Steve Holland; Editing by Leslie Adler)