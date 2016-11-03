(Adds no immediate comment from Trump campaign)
WASHINGTON Nov 3 Republican Donald Trump wants
his campaign finance chairman, Steven Mnuchin, to be his
Treasury secretary if he wins next week's U.S. presidential
election, Fox Business Network reported on Thursday, citing
sources.
Mnuchin, a former partner at Goldman Sachs Group Inc
who also founded and runs the hedge fund company Dune Capital
Management LP, joined Trump's campaign in May as his chief
fundraiser.
Fox Business Network, citing unnamed sources from inside the
Trump campaign, said the New York businessman has told his team
he wants Mnuchin to lead the U.S. Treasury Department if he wins
the Nov. 8 election.
Representatives for the Trump campaign did not immediately
respond to a request for comment.
Trump largely funded his own campaign during the primary
contest for Republican presidential nomination but moved to join
with the Republican National Committee to jointly fundraise his
general election campaign against Democrat Hillary Clinton. He
has still contributed millions of his own funds.
Trump has faced a significant fundraising deficit compared
with his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton. Trump raised a total
of $255 million, including about $56 million of his own money,
compared to Clinton's $513 million for the entire election cycle
through Oct. 19.
Last week, Trump pledge to donate an additional $10 million
of his own personal funds.
Mnuchin previously spent 17 years at Goldman Sachs and has
helped finance numerous Hollywood movies, according to
Bloomberg. He also previously worked for Soros Fund Management
LLC, a hedge fund firm led by George Soros, a Clinton backer.
Over the years, Mnuchin has donated thousands to Republicans
as well as Democrats, according to federal campaign finance
records, including to Clinton's 2008 presidential campaign and
her earlier Senate races.
Mnuchin, a graduate of Yale University who serves on several
boards, resigned last year from the board of CIT Group Inc
.
(Reporting by Ginger Gibson, Grant Smith and Susan Heavey;
Editing by Tim Ahmann, Jonathan Oatis and Frances Kerry)