July 19 Melania Trump's big night at the
Republican National Convention failed to draw in bumper
audiences to the major TV networks, according to early ratings
data on Tuesday.
Preliminary data from ABC, NBC and CBS showed some 10
million Americans watched Monday evening's highlight, the 10 pm
- 11 pm hour when the wife of Republican White House hopeful
Donald Trump delivered her speech, later mired in accusations of
plagiarism.
The early figures were down from the roughly 11 million
people who watched the first night of the Republican national
convention in 2012 on those networks. Updated figures, along
with TV audiences from cable news channels and smaller networks,
are expected later on Tuesday.
U.S. TV networks have boosted coverage of the Republican
national convention this year after Trump drew huge audiences
during the 2016 presidential debates.
Media analysts are predicting that viewership for Trump's
acceptance speech this week for the Republican presidential
nomination could surpass the record 38 million who watched
Barack Obama address the Democratic convention in 2008.
In 2012, the Democratic convention generally drew more
nightly TV viewers than the Republican gathering, when Mitt
Romney was running for the White House.
On Monday, the most watched TV show of the night was reality
show "The Bachelorette" which drew an audience of 6.6 million on
ABC.
(Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by David Gregorio)