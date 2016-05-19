(Adds more UAW president comment on presidential election,
Tesla)
By Bernie Woodall and Joseph White
DETROIT May 19 United Auto Workers President
Dennis Williams said on Thursday the union will endorse either
Democrat Hillary Clinton or Bernie Sanders for U.S. president
"soon," and called for unity among Democrats behind the eventual
nominee.
Williams, head of the richest U.S. union, vowed that the
labor group will be "all in" to support the eventual Democratic
nominee. The UAW has more than 1 million current and retired
members.
In a news conference at UAW headquarters, Williams did not
say whether the UAW would endorse a candidate before the June 7
Democratic primary in California, but said he and top union
leaders could decide quickly over the phone when the time comes
to announce a decision.
In early polling of UAW members, 28 percent preferred Donald
Trump, who is now the presumptive Republican nominee. Williams
said the poll was conducted at a time when Trump talked about
bringing jobs back to the United States and before the union
distributed comments Trump made last August in a Detroit News
interview when he said U.S. automakers should shift production
from Michigan to states where wages could be lowered.
Williams would not reveal how Clinton or Sanders fared in
the early polling among UAW members when Trump received about 28
percent of the support.
Williams said he did not know the current level of support
among UAW members for Trump, but he indicated that he is
confident most of the onetime Trump supporters would side with a
Democratic candidate. Williams said the Republican Party is for
"free trade" and not "fair trade" and that the result of a
Republican presidency would be lower wages for U.S. workers.
"I don't want a president that has a good line," said the
UAW chief. "I want to know what the detail is."
Williams said, "It's not a game show."
Separately, he said he may seek a meeting with Tesla Motors
Inc's Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk when he calls
on other corporate leaders.
Williams said he met twice with Musk five years ago, before
he became UAW president in mid-2014. Tesla's factory in Fremont,
California, which is nonunion, has increased production and the
number of employees greatly since then.
Williams said the UAW continues to work to organize the
Tesla plant but he would not give any details on how intense
that effort is.
"It's still a priority," he said.
