WASHINGTON Nov 10 Democratic U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren threw down the gauntlet to Republican President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday, saying in a fiery speech that her party will fight him on social issues and to uphold financial regulation.

Battling bigotry is the first job for Democrats after the election, she said.

"We will fight back against attacks on Latinos, African Americans, women, Muslims, immigrants, disabled Americans - on anyone," said Warren, who sparred frequently over Twitter with Trump and criticized him on the campaign trail in the weeks leading up to Tuesday's election. "Whether Donald Trump sits in a glass tower or sits in the White House, we will not give an inch on this, not now, not ever."

In a speech to the AFL-CIO labor federation, Warren also said Democrats will fight "every step of the way" against attempts to loosen financial regulation, "gut" the Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law and eliminate the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)