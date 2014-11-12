(Adds Sullivan traveling to Washington, D.C., for meetings in
By Eric M. Johnson
Nov 12 Republican Dan Sullivan claimed victory
on Wednesday in a tight race for the U.S. Senate in Alaska, a
week after elections gave Republicans control of the Senate and
strengthened their grip on the House of Representatives.
Sullivan, a 49-year-old former state attorney general and
natural resources commissioner, was leading his Democratic
opponent, Senator Mark Begich, by 7,911 votes as of Tuesday
night. Begich has not conceded.
"From day one we told our supporters that we would run a
campaign that Alaskans could be proud of and that's what we
did," Sullivan said in claiming victory on Wednesday morning.
Sullivan was traveling to Washington, D.C., on Wednesday for
Senate Republican Conference meetings and is to vote in party
leadership elections on Thursday, campaign spokesman Mike
Anderson said.
Alaska election officials tallied thousands of ballots on
Tuesday cast by absentee and early voters, as well as people who
voted at the wrong polling places. More votes will be counted in
coming days, and officials said they hoped to certify the
results by Nov. 28.
"There are tens of thousands of outstanding votes and
Senator Begich has heard from rural Alaskans that their votes
deserve to be counted and their voices deserve to be heard,"
said Begich campaign manager Susanne Fleek-Green.
"He will honor those requests and will follow the Alaska
Division of Elections as it continues its process and timetable
to reach a final count," she added.
Begich, a former Anchorage mayor, had been slipping in polls
since mid-summer. His campaign touted his deep Alaska roots,
where he was born and raised, while portraying Sullivan, who was
born in Ohio, as an outsider.
Begich was narrowly elected in 2008 a few weeks after a jury
convicted his opponent, Republican Senator Ted Stevens, on
federal corruption charges, a conviction that was later set
aside by a federal judge who cited prosecutorial misconduct.
(Reporting by Curtis Skinner in San Francisco and Eric M.
Johnson in Seattle; Editing by W Simon, Jim Loney and Eric
Beech)