Nov 1 Voters in several U.S. states will decide the fate of $44.7 billion in borrowing and other budget measures on Tuesday, with investors in the $3.7 trillion municipal bond market focused mainly on large offerings in California and New York.

This year's referendums total nearly a third more than the $34.2 billion in debt that was on ballots during the presidential election of November 2012, according to data company IPREO.

"Just two states, California and New York, are presenting voters with meaningful bond measures for approval," Peter Hayes, head of BlackRock's municipal bonds group, wrote in a research note. "Bond initiatives are also negligible at the local level. This points to continued austerity across state and local governments. And it means municipal bond supply is likely to remain muted."

U.S. municipal bond issuers sold $17.2 billion of new money paper in October, the most in 15 months, though total muni issuance is still lower for the year to date, Thomson Reuters data showed on Friday.

Voters in some states will look into making fiscal and tax changes or voting on issues which could impact the local budget. Below are some of the biggest bond and fiscal measures:

CALIFORNIA WATER BOND - The Golden State will have the largest single bond referendum for a $7.55 billion water quality, supply and infrastructure improvement bond. A recent poll showed most Californians favor such a measure. Altogether, Californians will consider nearly half the bond referenda in Tuesday's election, with measures totaling $20.3 billion.

CALIFORNIA RAINY DAY FUND - Voters in California will decide whether to require saving surplus revenues for its rainy day fund and be used for emergencies, debts or budget deficits.

NEW YORK BOND - The $2 billion bond referendum for learning equipment and facilities is the second largest in the country, but it is the only bond measure on the ballot in the state.

MASSACHUSETTS GAMING - Massachusetts voters will vote on whether to repeal a 2011 law legalizing gambling, casting uncertainty over a years-long effort to bring casinos to the state. The companies affected would be Wynn Resorts Ltd, Penn National Gaming and MGM Resorts International, which were granted licenses this year for casinos in the state.

TEXAS TRANSPORT - Voters in Texas will decide on a vote to move half the general revenue in its Rainy Day fund for use on transportation funding, according to Ballotpedia. It is estimated that $1.7 billion could be transferred to the state's transportation fund in the first year, according to a research note by Wells Fargo.

OREGON EDUCATION - A measure to create a dedicated fund for Oregon college students that would be financed with debt, making Oregon the first state to have an ongoing investment trust fund for higher education. Measure 86 would amend the state constitution, which has strict borrowing limits, to allow the financing. CALIFORNIA PRISONS - A ballot initiative aimed at reducing prison sentences for people who commit nonviolent crimes including drug possession and petty theft will go before California voters. Supporters say the proposition would save up to $250 million per year in incarceration costs.

FRACKING - A number of cities are voting on fracking, including in the city of Athens, Ohio where voters are deciding whether to ban fracking in oil and gas drilling; in Santa Barbara County, California, where people will decide on prohibiting fracking, acid well stimulation treatments, and in the city of Denton, Texas, where voters are choosing whether to ban fracking, according to Ballotpedia website.

SODA - The college town of Berkeley, known for its liberal activism, will vote on whether to place a penny-per-ounce tax on sugary beverages, touching off the latest obesity-fighting campaign in the United States.

NEW MEXICO - A measure would amend the state constitution to raise the New Mexico Land Grant Fund reserves to $10 billion from $5.8 billion and change some of the investment practices of the fund, according to Ballotpedia. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert and Megan Davies; Editing by David Gregorio)