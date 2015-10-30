(Repeating to additional subscribers without changes to text)
By Ross Kerber
BOSTON Oct 30 Ben Carson, frontrunner in the
struggle to become Republican presidential candidate, said on
Wednesday that his support for gay rights initiatives when he
was a director at major companies does not clash with his
opposition to gay marriage.
But some leaders in the social conservative movement that
has backed Carson say his more than 15-year record on the boards
of retailer Costco Wholesale and food manufacturer
Kellogg could pose a challenge for him as he seeks the
nomination.
Carson supported various initiatives at both companies, such
as barring discrimination based on gender identity, providing
health insurance for employees' domestic partners, and offering
more diversity training. Because of such changes the companies
now are ranked as some of the best in the United States by
lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender advocates.
"I think he has to explain this," said Tony Perkins,
president of the Christian conservative lobbying group Family
Research Council. "As he is pursuing the presidency, what he has
to make clear is that the board positions should not be
reflective of his public policy."
Perkins and other conservative leaders say they fear that
some of the changes at American corporations could be used to
punish employees with unpopular political views. They worry, for
instance, that workers who do not support same-sex marriage
could be found in violation of anti-discrimination policies.
David King, a senior lecturer of public policy at Harvard's
Kennedy School of Government, said Carson's stance could cost
him backing, especially in the early battleground state of Iowa.
Those voters, King said, will "be the toughest group for him to
try to convince that he can divorce boardroom politics from
presidential politics."
FIERY RHETORIC
One of those voters is Lynn Proudfoot, a Republican activist
and self-described social conservative in Des Moines, Iowa, who
said he has not decided who to support in a party caucus to be
held in February. Told of Carson's stance in the boardrooms,
Proudfoot said he was surprised and displeased. "I would look
disfavorably on that," he said.
To be sure, Proudfoot said other conservative may be more
focused on backing Carson because of his fierce opposition to
abortion and give him a pass on the boardroom matters.
Carson's boardroom record appears to clash with his fiery
rhetoric on homosexuality in televised interviews: he compared
same-sex marriage to bestiality in 2013, and implied in March
that sex acts among prison inmates show homosexuality is a
choice. He has apologized for both statements.
But Carson has said his choices as a director are consistent
with his broader claims that he is not anti-gay, only opposed to
same-sex marriage: "My general attitude would have been, of
course we protect the rights of everybody," he told Reuters in
an interview earlier this month.
He echoed those remarks during the debate between Republican
candidates in Boulder, Colorado, on Wednesday when asked about
his time on the board of Costco. "There is no reason that you
can't be perfectly fair to the gay community," he said.
Gregory Angelo, president of the Log Cabin Republicans,
which represents gay conservatives, said the corporate
initiatives may reflect new social attitudes and may not hold
Carson back in primaries. "I certainly don't see him as some
fire-breathing homophobe," Angelo said.
MOCKED BY CLINTON
Fellow directors said they do not recall Carson opposing any
of the initiatives presented to the board.
"Ben Carson never came into the boardroom with any kind of
social policy commentary," said Jeffrey Brotman, who chairs
Costco's board. Kellogg director Donald Knauss said he also
remembers Carson went along with the policy changes.
Gay rights questions have drawn attention in the 2016
presidential campaign after this year's U.S. Supreme Court
ruling legalizing same-sex marriage. Many large U.S. businesses
supported the ruling or have taken other policy steps favored by
gay activists in recent years, tracking public attitudes.
Leading Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton mocked Carson
for his views on same-sex marriage this month during a meeting
sponsored by New York gay activist group Human Rights Campaign,
saying Carson "says that marriage equality is what caused the
fall of the Roman empire."
Last year Costco was named "best perceived brand among LGBT
Americans" by YouGov BrandIndex, an online measure of consumer
perception. Kellogg and Costco also both ranked highly in recent
surveys by Human Rights Campaign, with Kellogg getting a perfect
score of "100" and Costco posting a "90".
HRC also gave top scores to technology giant Hewlett-Packard
Co during the years it was led by another Republican
candidate, Carly Fiorina.
In the interview, Carson acknowledged the stances he took as
a director could be an issue for some conservative voters. But
he said he has never strayed from his message. "As far as
conservatives are concerned, I've made my position clear to
them as well. I believe in traditional marriage. But I don't
have anything against the gay community."
Carson joined the Kellogg board in 1997 and the Costco board
in 1999 and left both boards in May of this year as he began to
push for the Republican nomination.
(Editing by Richard Valdmanis and Martin Howell)