WASHINGTON Nov 5 A Republican controlled U.S.
Senate means mean that key committees focused on energy,
environment and budget will have new leadership with different
priorities in the new Congress.
Soon-to-be Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and
Republican National Committee Chairman Reince Preibus have both
indicated that a bill to pass the Keystone pipeline will top the
Republican to-do list in 2015. The newly minted House and Senate
chairs also will focus on oversight of agencies like Department
of the Interior, which oversees drilling on federal lands, and
the Environmental Protection Agency.
Committee leadership is also expected to hold a wave of
hearings on some key questions that will dominate Congress,
including the debate over whether to lift the ban on U.S. crude
oil exports and how to stop the EPA from implementing its
sweeping regulations on power plant pollution.
SENATE ENERGY AND NATURAL RESOURCES COMMITTEE:
Alaskan Senator Lisa Murkowski, 57, will take the gavel from
Louisiana's Mary Landrieu when the new congress convenes.
Although Landrieu and Murkowski were on the same page on several
energy issues, such as expanding energy exports and increasing
production on public land, Murkowski spokesman Robert Dillon
said the committee failed to hold an Interior Department budget
hearing under Landrieu's leadership. Murkowski will conduct more
oversight of the administration, Dillon said.
Murkowski is also expected to put a spotlight on the debate
over whether to lift the ban on crude oil exports. As ranking
member this year, Murkowski had kept up a steady drumbeat on the
subject, starting with the release in January of a white paper
on lifting the ban. She is expected to hold hearings on exports
early in 2015.
Landrieu will have a December run-off for her Senate seat.
If she loses, Washington State's Maria Cantwell is expected to
become the top-ranked Democrat on the energy panel.
SENATE ENVIRONMENT AND PUBLIC WORKS
Oklahoma Senator James Inhofe, 79, who has called climate
change a hoax and is ranked one of the most conservative members
of Congress, has said he will take the gavel of the Senate EPW
committee, which he also led from 2003 to 2007.
Inhofe would take over after a campaign season during which
environmental groups spent heavily on candidates who pledged to
protect President Barack Obama's Climate Action Plan, a strategy
based on executive orders mandating mandatory limits on carbon
emissions. Industry groups also spent heavily, on candidates who
opposed those mandates.
Inhofe is likely to call hearings to debate the science
behind climate change, and scrutinize the EPA budget as it works
to finalize its proposal to limit carbon emissions from power
plants. He will also push back against the EPA's forthcoming
ozone limits and any potential attempt to regulate methane from
oil and gas production.
California's Barbara Boxer is expected to remain the
environment committee's top Democrat.
